Vintage Market Days takes over Alltech Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Thousands of people are expected to flood Alltech Arena in Lexington's Kentucky Horse Park this weekend.

Anyone that does walk through the doors will be swamped with shopping options.

Clothes, food, home decor, antiques and handcrafts.

It's hard to not find something around as the spring Vintage Market Days return.

Started in 2017, the craft and vendor fair pops up every spring and fall to help dozens of vendors get exposure to the community.

89 vendors are present for this year's fair, roughly 70 of them are from the local or state area.

LEX 18 spoke with Chelsie Holt, the owner and promoter of Vintage Market Days, spends months coordinating vendors and organizing the full weekend event.

Being a former vendor herself, Holt knows how vital fairs like these are for people to make a living and creating an inviting atmosphere is a top priority.

"I have been a small business owner myself as a vendor. This is a small business now for me, it's my livelihood. Getting to take part in that for someone else, just being a mutual dream supporter on both sides," Holt said.

"I don't work without them, they don't work without me. It makes all of the stress and hard work worth it."

Vintage Market Days runs 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 2 and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday, March 4.

If you want tickets, click here or get them at the door at Alltech Arena.