Vintage market means savings for shoppers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Inflated prices have everyone searching for a good deal. Many people found one Saturday afternoon at the Drunken Flea Pop-Up Market.

The event allows for vintage collectors to showcase their curated pieces.

"It's like one big vintage party," said vendor April Rhain.

This 'vintage party' attracts enthusiasts from all over the state.

With over 60 vendors out this summer, sellers said the market is a way to stay connected with their customers during hard economic times.

"With inflation, it has kind of slowed down business since everyone is kind of struggling right now. But that is why I like to do cheaper prices and give someone something really quality at a good price," said Cooji Prada owner Taylor Brockson.

"The Drunken Flea is an event you can always count on. As a vintage seller, this has always been a guaranteed selling event for me," explained vendor Charlotte Foley.

Foley said inflation is also helping her find new homes for old treasures.

These days, more people are selling their used clothes.

"People are cleaning out their closets more. I've definitely seen an uptick in goodwill activity," said Foley.

As the event grows, loyal attendees hope The Druken Flea will continue to be a place of profit and nostalgia.

