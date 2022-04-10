Vintage shop owners succeeding as recovery from the pandemic continues

LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX 18) — As smaller businesses recover from the pandemic, some are finding ways to thrive.

The Drunken Flea is a pop-up market and Saturday was the 9th time they've held the event. "People just want to get out and they want to shop small. Everybody has the same thing so especially with vintage, it's you come here and you find a one of a kind piece you'll never find anywhere else", said Elizabeth Busse with is one of the organizers for the event.

Small businesses are finding ways to thrive, especially vintage shop owners. Because they are offering products that are more unique.

Customers also have more freedom in being able to potentially work out a deal with owners themselves.

"We're not just going to mark it up $10 because everything else is going up," said co-organizer Shanda Snyder. "Someone can come in and they want 10, five, 10 things, we'll give them $20 off easily."

Organizers say their next event will be in the summer.