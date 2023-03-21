Vito Tisdale dismissed from UK football team for 'violation of team rules'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Vito Tisdale, a senior defensive back, will not be playing at Kroger Field come this fall.

The Bowling Green native was dismissed from the team for a "violation of team rules", UK Football said in a tweet.

Roster update: Vito Tisdale has been dismissed from the team for a violation of team rules. We have no additional comment on the matter. — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) March 21, 2023

Tisdale missed his entire junior season due to an ACL tear. He contributed in nine games as a sophomore and 10 games as a freshman.

Tisdale tweeted a statement in response to the announcement: