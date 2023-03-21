Watch Now
News

Actions

Vito Tisdale dismissed from UK football team for 'violation of team rules'

Vito Tisdale
John Amis/AP
Kentucky safety Vito Tisdale (7) plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov.13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Vito Tisdale
Posted at 5:37 PM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 17:37:42-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Vito Tisdale, a senior defensive back, will not be playing at Kroger Field come this fall.

The Bowling Green native was dismissed from the team for a "violation of team rules", UK Football said in a tweet.

Tisdale missed his entire junior season due to an ACL tear. He contributed in nine games as a sophomore and 10 games as a freshman.

Tisdale tweeted a statement in response to the announcement:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community