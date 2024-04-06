Volunteers participate in Main Street Clean Sweep at Masterson Station Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Saturday morning, one of the first of many community clean-ups took place. It was part of the 10th annual Main Street Clean Sweep.

Masterson Station Park was where a small group of volunteers signed up to help pick up trash. This was the event's first year back since COVID, and volunteers cleaned up while making the best of it.

Tom Godell, the volunteer coordinator, said, “It’s kind of a little festival while we are making the park clean.” They picked up old bottles, Styrofoam, and pretty much anything else you can think of.

Shayla Lynch, a Council member for the second district, was also there talking about what she experienced, “You’ll be amazed at what people throw away, but we are keeping our environment clean. We’ve had to serve our environment so our environment can serve us.”

After Tom Godell and the volunteers were done picking up trash at the park, they appreciated the work they had finished. “It’s just wonderful to be able to see the green space that we have and to appreciate it,” said Godell. “And not see garage blowing down the street,” he added

You can find more information about the clean-up efforts by clicking here.

The next event will be taking place on April 11 in Lexington on the UK Campus. See the full list below.