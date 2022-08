(LEX 18) — Ethan the dog is heading to Florida to receive an award for Shelter Hero Dog in the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards.

Ethan was nominated in June for a national Hero Dog Award from the American Humane nonprofit organization. He gained nationwide attention after he was left for dead at the Kentucky Humane Society in January of last year.

People can vote once a day everyday through September 13.

Follow the link to vote.