Washington County man charged with criminal child abuse

SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reports that a Washington County man was charged with criminal child abuse yesterday.

On November 13, KSP received a call from a Marion County 911 center in reference to a 1-month-old child who had arrived at the Spring View Hospital in Lebanon.

The child showed signs of possible physical abuse and had life-threatening injuries. The child was later transported to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville.

KSP responded and conducted an investigation. 22-year-old James Dalton Jeffries of Springfield was arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Abuse 1st Degree – Child 12 or Under

Assault 1st Degree

Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree

Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence)

Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jeffries is lodged at the Marion County Detention Center. This investigation is ongoing.

