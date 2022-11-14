Washington County man charged with criminal child abuse

SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reports that a Washington County man was charged with criminal child abuse yesterday.
On November 13, KSP received a call from a Marion County 911 center in reference to a 1-month-old child who had arrived at the Spring View Hospital in Lebanon.
The child showed signs of possible physical abuse and had life-threatening injuries. The child was later transported to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville.
KSP responded and conducted an investigation. 22-year-old James Dalton Jeffries of Springfield was arrested and charged with the following:
- Criminal Abuse 1st Degree – Child 12 or Under
- Assault 1st Degree
- Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree
- Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence)
- Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Jeffries is lodged at the Marion County Detention Center. This investigation is ongoing.