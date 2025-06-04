Watch Now
Washington County Sheriff's Office investigating single-vehicle crash on Mackville Road

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon on Mackville Road.

According to the sheriff's office, the roadway was briefly shut down due to the need for a helicopter, but has since been reopened.

The sheriff's office says the helicopter has been canceled and the patient is being checked out by Washington County EMS.

The sheriff's office asks drivers to use caution in the area, as the roadway has reopened. However, yellow tape surrounds the vehicle in the woods.

