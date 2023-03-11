WATCH: Arkansas men's basketball staff member knocks phone out of Ky. student journalist's hands

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (LEX 18) — A video involving a local student journalist is receiving a large response on Twitter.

Jack Weaver, University of Kentucky student and journalist, captured a video of Arkansas men's basketball head coach Eric Musselman as he left the court.

Arkansas had just lost to Texas A&M, knocking the Razorbacks out of the SEC tournament.

In the tweet, Weaver says Musselman "left the court in a rage of f-bombs" and an assistant following him then grabbed Weaver's phone and threw it on the ground.

The video can be viewed here:

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman left the court in a rage of f-bombs after losing to Texas A&M in the #SECMBB Tournament. His assistant then grabbed my phone and threw it at the ground. @KYKernelSports pic.twitter.com/xRiX7O7dAN — Jack Weaver (@jack_weaver_) March 11, 2023

In response to the video, the university publication tweeted, "The Kentucky Kernel is appalled by the actions of the Arkansas mens basketball program. Jack Weaver always embodies professionalism on the job and no journalist, especially a student journalist, should be subjected to violence for simply doing their job."

