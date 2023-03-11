Watch Now
News

Actions

WATCH: Arkansas men's basketball staff member knocks phone out of Ky. student journalist's hands

Eric Musselman
Michael Woods/AP
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman draws up a play during a time out against Kentucky during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Eric Musselman
Posted at 10:20 PM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 22:33:36-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (LEX 18) — A video involving a local student journalist is receiving a large response on Twitter.

Jack Weaver, University of Kentucky student and journalist, captured a video of Arkansas men's basketball head coach Eric Musselman as he left the court.

Arkansas had just lost to Texas A&M, knocking the Razorbacks out of the SEC tournament.

In the tweet, Weaver says Musselman "left the court in a rage of f-bombs" and an assistant following him then grabbed Weaver's phone and threw it on the ground.

The video can be viewed here:

In response to the video, the university publication tweeted, "The Kentucky Kernel is appalled by the actions of the Arkansas mens basketball program. Jack Weaver always embodies professionalism on the job and no journalist, especially a student journalist, should be subjected to violence for simply doing their job."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community