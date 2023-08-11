LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews are working a water main break at Fayette Mall Friday afternoon.

According to Fayette Mall, the Lexington Fire Department, a water company, and Lexington Police are all working to secure an area of the parking lot behind the food

court due to the break.

Happening outside the food court at Fayette Mall . Major water main break. Not good news for the restaurants @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/7evFluNhB2 — Leigh Searcy (@LSearcLex) August 11, 2023

The mall is still open, but they're asking the public to avoid that area until further notice.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.

