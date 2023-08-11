Watch Now
Water main break at Fayette Mall

Posted at 4:46 PM, Aug 11, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews are working a water main break at Fayette Mall Friday afternoon.

According to Fayette Mall, the Lexington Fire Department, a water company, and Lexington Police are all working to secure an area of the parking lot behind the food
court due to the break.

The mall is still open, but they're asking the public to avoid that area until further notice.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.

