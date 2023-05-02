Water main break causes partial road collapse in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are reporting that a water main break caused a partial road collapse Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, a water main break occurred at Alexandria Drive and Cambridge Drive in Lexington. The break caused a partial road collapse on Cambridge Drive. Police say about half of a lane collapsed.

Police say the road crumbled under the water main break.

Kentucky American Water is on the scene. They are facilitating traffic control.

A short block in the area of Valley Park is closed. There is no word on when it will reopen.

