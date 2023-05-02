Watch Now
News

Actions

Water main break causes partial road collapse in Lexington

IMG_1627.jpg
LEX 18
IMG_1627.jpg
Posted at 4:44 PM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 16:44:43-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are reporting that a water main break caused a partial road collapse Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, a water main break occurred at Alexandria Drive and Cambridge Drive in Lexington. The break caused a partial road collapse on Cambridge Drive. Police say about half of a lane collapsed.

Police say the road crumbled under the water main break.

Kentucky American Water is on the scene. They are facilitating traffic control.

A short block in the area of Valley Park is closed. There is no word on when it will reopen.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Live Derby Coverage!

Watch LEX 18 Live at the Derby!