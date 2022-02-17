Water reported over several roads in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — As the rain continues to come down, several roads in Scott County have flooded.
Muddy Ford is one of the roads flooded.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Double Culvert Rd/KY 620 and Rogers Gap Rd/KY 620 also have water reported over them.
Scott Co.
Double Culvert Rd/KY 620 & Rogers Gap Rd/KY 620
Water over the roads in several areas.
Signage posted for the locations.
02/17/22 – currently & until further notice
•portions of the routes have water over the roadways
