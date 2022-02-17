Watch
News

Actions

Water reported over several roads in Scott County

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy of Scott county sheriff’s office
Image from iOS (185).jpg
Posted at 6:02 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 18:02:10-05

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — As the rain continues to come down, several roads in Scott County have flooded.

Muddy Ford is one of the roads flooded.

Image from iOS (186).jpg

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Double Culvert Rd/KY 620 and Rogers Gap Rd/KY 620 also have water reported over them.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Join the big Blue Nation!

Join the Big Blue Nation!