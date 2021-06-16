Watch
Missing woman rescued from waterway in Madison County

Posted at 12:17 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 13:04:29-04

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A missing woman was recovered safely from a waterway Wednesday by Madison County search and rescue teams, Madison County Sheriff Mike Coyle said.

The woman, who was missing since 4 p.m. Tuesday, was spotted by a helicopter in Jigg Water creek. She has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Madison County Fire Department along with Richmond Fire Department and Madison County Sheriff's Department assisted with the rescue effort.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

