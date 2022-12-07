Wawa announces plans to expand into Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana

(LEX 18) — Wawa officially announced Wednesday plans to launch its first stores in Kentucky, Ohio, and Indiana.

These market launches will take place sometime after 2025, according to a press release from the company. The estimated timeframes and number of stores per state have not yet been announced.

Wawa says these three states are part of the company's long-term expansion plan to fuel future store growth in adjacent and new markets, "bringing its unique offer and experience to more communities than ever before."

Wawa is considered a staple on the east coast, offering a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, hand-crafted specialty beverages, a dinner menu including burgers and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.

Stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, D.C. with nearly 1,000 locations to date.