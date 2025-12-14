Wayne County man arrested in construction company burglary case

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Wayne County man is behind bars after his abandoned vehicle led deputies to connect him to a construction company burglary.

Deputies found Ryan Jahnke's vehicle with the door open and personal items scattered inside on Canada Creek Road Friday. While searching for Jahnke, deputies responded to a separate call about more than $5,000 worth of tools stolen from a construction company.

Deputies connected the cases when they found a tool battery in Jahnke's abandoned vehicle that belonged to the construction company.

Jahnke was found coming out of the woods and arrested on multiple charges including first-degree burglary. He's being held at the Wayne County Detention Center.