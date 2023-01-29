Wayne County man dead after two-vehicle collision in Somerset

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Wayne County man is dead after a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Friday around 5:45 p.m. in Somerset.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is investigating the accident after 66-year-old Charles F. Lovell of Monticello died from his injuries.

According to officials, Ralph Carrender was traveling east on Highway 90, while another vehicle driven by Casey Rose was facing west in a turning lane on Kentucky 90 at Denny Lake.

Police say that for unknown reasons, it seemed that Carrender crossed over and sideswiped Rose's vehicle.

When officers arrived on the scene, Rose's vehicle was facing west in the turning lane on Kentucky 90, and Carrender's vehicle had traveled off the right shoulder of east Kentucky 90 and went over a cliff before coming to a stop on upside-down.

Two of the passengers in Carrender's vehicle were transported by Somerset/Pulaski County Emergency Services to the Lake Cumberland Hospital. The third passenger in the vehicle was Lovell, who was pronounced dead on the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner's Office.

Rose took a private vehicle to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital to be treated for his injuries.