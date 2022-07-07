Watch Now
Wayne County Sheriff's Office needs help in finding missing man

Courtesy: Wayne County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page
Posted at 10:22 AM, Jul 07, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing man.

Sheriff Tim Cartron is asking if anyone knows the location of Ricky Griffis to contact the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies received a call from Ricky's family saying they had not seen or heard from him since Monday, July 4th. He also didn't show up for work either.

The family received a text from Ricky on July 5th saying he was stuck in the woods. No other contact has been made with him since. Police located his vehicle in the Coopersville strip mine area of Wayne County.

If you have any information on Ricky's location, please contact the Wayne County Sheriff's Department at (606) 348-5416 or the Wayne County Dispatch Center at (606) 348-9111.

