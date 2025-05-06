'We are thrilled': Publix to open second Lexington location in June 2025

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Publix announced that it will open its second Lexington location on Fountain Blue Lane in June 2025.

According to a press release, the grand opening is scheduled for Wednesday, June 4, at 7 a.m. at 3855 Fountain Blue Lane at Palomar in Lexington.

“We are thrilled to open our second location in Lexington, KY,” said Jared Glover, Publix media relations manager, in a press release. “We encourage customers to start their shopping trip at our Pours café they can enjoy a cup of coffee or any of our delicious drinks, or hang out and refresh with an acai bowl or smoothie.”

The press release states that the 55,701 square foot Publix Super Market will also feature an adjacent Publix Liquors.