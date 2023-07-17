'We know something happened': Search continues for man missing more than two weeks

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jacob Fox's aunt Lisa Moore said the pain hasn't stopped in her family for two weeks.

No one has seen or heard from 24-year-old Jacob Fox since he was seen leaving his mother's home on Saturday, July 1.

Moore said the family's concerns grew after Jacob's grandmother died last Tuesday and he never showed up.

"Jacob has always been one to be in this area. He was in the army one time. That is the only time he left the area. He does have a history of drug abuse so that is a concern because we don't know what state of mind he's in," she said.

But Moore said despite his struggles, he's never disappeared or gone off on his own.

Beattyville police chief Cody Sparks started a one-man search of a wooded area near the Beattyville Manor Apartments.

In a phone call he said Jacob's been known to frequent the area.

"There are some encampments in the woods that Mr. Fox has been known to frequent. I just spoke with search in rescue. Hopefully we will extend our search of the area," he said.

Search and rescue crews are also planning to search trails Jacob's been known to walk.

They will also be using drones to help them.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Beattyville Police Department.

