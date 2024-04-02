'We need to get to the basement!': Mercer County couple shelters from severe storm

SALVISA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tuesday's severe weather left behind lots of damage in Mercer County.

Trucks were overturned, power lines poles are barely hanging on, and even a garage was destroyed in Salvisa.

"I told my husband that we need to get to the basement," said homeowner Brenda Craig. "I got to the bottom of the steps and I realized I forgot my phone. I came back upstairs and as I was going back down the stairs, I heard the roar."

Craig said the damage will take time to clean up.

LEX 18

"At first, I cried when I first look out my window," said Craig.

Craig's property had a partly caved-in garage. The only thing keeping it up is a truck. A car and other equipment had minor damage.

Craig said despite what happened, she still feels blessed.

"Our house is intact for the most part," said Craig. "We are just thankful for our family and neighbors and everyone showing their concern."

