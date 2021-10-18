Wear purple Thursday, Oct. 21 for domestic violence awareness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Purple Thursday, an annual event that raises awareness about domestic violence during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, is set for October 21.

Residents are encouraged to wear purple Thursday to visibly show support for domestic violence survivors in Lexington and to encourage conversations about how domestic violence affects our community.

Participants can show even more support by posting pictures in purple on social media, along with a message about why they are participating in Purple Thursday and the hashtags #PurpleThursday and #LexStopDSV.

For many victims of domestic violence, the most challenging part is often taking that first step to break free from the cycle of abuse.

"The first and most important thing is making that first step,” she Deborah Jackson, a domestic violence survivor from Georgetown who shared her courageous story with LEX 18.

On Monday, Gov. Beshear recognized Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Kentucky.

More than 45% of women and 35% of men in Kentucky experience intimate partner physical violence or rape in their lifetimes, which Gov. Beshear said is unacceptable. He urged Kentuckians to speak out and take a stand against the crime.

Anyone who has been or knows someone who has been a victim or survivor of domestic violence can contact GreenHouse17’s 24-hour crisis hotline at 1-800-544-2022.

Learn more about the Domestic and Sexual Violence Prevention Coalition and GreenHouse17 on their websites.