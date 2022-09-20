Wear your PJS: Insomnia Cookies giving out free cookies Tuesday night

(LEX 18) — If you visit Insomnia Cookies in your pajamas after 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sep. 20, you can receive a free cookie.

It's part of their annual PJ Party.

A new Deluxe Filled ft. Sour Patch Kids® Bitz cookie will also be available Tuesday.

only one more day ‘til PJ Party AKA only one more day ‘til Deluxe Filled Ft. SOUR PATCH KIDS® cookies drop pic.twitter.com/dTqUCL80uY — insomnia cookies (@insomniacookies) September 19, 2022

The PJ Party includes special deals on 6-packs and 12-packs of cookies.

There are two Insomnia Cookies locations in central Kentucky, one in Lexington and another in Richmond.

The Lexington location is on Jersey Street near UK's campus and the Richmond location is on East Main Street near EKU's campus.

Both are open until 1 a.m. Wednesday.