Wear your PJS: Insomnia Cookies giving out free cookies Tuesday night

Posted at 8:44 AM, Sep 20, 2022
(LEX 18) — If you visit Insomnia Cookies in your pajamas after 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sep. 20, you can receive a free cookie.

It's part of their annual PJ Party.

A new Deluxe Filled ft. Sour Patch Kids® Bitz cookie will also be available Tuesday.

The PJ Party includes special deals on 6-packs and 12-packs of cookies.

There are two Insomnia Cookies locations in central Kentucky, one in Lexington and another in Richmond.

The Lexington location is on Jersey Street near UK's campus and the Richmond location is on East Main Street near EKU's campus.

Both are open until 1 a.m. Wednesday.

