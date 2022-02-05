Weather leads to headaches for Lexington air travel

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — There has been quite a bit of red on the flight status screens at Blue Grass Airport. Dozens of flights have been canceled or delayed because of the ice.

Josela Pancho waited patiently in the terminal after a far from simple journey to Lexington.

"My sister picked me up from Louisville to get my luggage here in Lexington," she said.

Louisville wasn't her intended destination. She started in Japan, went to Virginia, and then Chicago O'Hare. She says her flight from O'Hare to Lexington was canceled, so she flew to Louisville and had her sister pick her up. With her bag still in Chicago on Friday afternoon, she waited for it to arrive in Lexington.

"I hope so, that's all I have, I don't have anything with me," Pancho said hoping her bag would arrive.

While we waited to see if her bag would arrive, we talked with Tyler Hunter. His flights have been all over the place. His destination is a bit warmer.

"I'm trying to go back to San Diego where the palm trees and beaches and 76 degrees is," he said.

There are no palm trees in sight at Blue Grass Airport.

"I'm definitely frustrated, for sure," he said.

Hunter says he missed his flight Friday because of traffic.

"Now they're saying this one got delayed so I have to wait all night until tomorrow morning at 6 a.m," Hunter said.

He tries to look on the bright side.

"I'm going to have a good time, build me a couple snowballs, snowman, just chill," he said.

As for Pancho, her luggage finally arrived after a long journey from Japan.