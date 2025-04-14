'We're going to reach that cap at some point': Beshear criticizes disaster spending cap

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — As Kentucky deals with another major flooding disaster, Governor Andy Beshear warns that the state will likely exhaust its newly implemented emergency disaster spending cap before the end of the year.

"We're going to reach that cap at some point," Beshear said.

The $100 million cap was established by the legislature in the most recent budget. This funding allows the governor to respond immediately to emergencies and natural disasters without additional approval.

If more money is needed beyond this cap, lawmakers must approve additional funds. Since Kentucky's legislature operates part-time, a special session would need to be called when they're not in regular session at the Capitol.

Beshear has been openly critical of the spending restriction.

"This is the first time ever our state legislature has said we're going to cap the amount of money to save peoples' lives during a natural disaster, or that immediate response," Beshear said. "I don't think that's right, especially when we have so much money in what we call a rainy day fund. We're dealing with rainy days."

The governor indicated that while a special session isn't necessary yet, he believes the emergency funds will be depleted before year's end, potentially delaying Kentucky's response to future disasters.

"My goal would be to try to do something about it before we hit it," Beshear added. "Remember these natural disasters - we don't get to plan. We don't get to decide when they occur."

In response, House Speaker David Osborne defended the legislature's approach in a statement: "The legislature has repeatedly shown that we will provide for the needs of Kentuckians and will continue to do so in a disciplined, responsible manner. If the Governor feels he needs additional moneys then he knows that he can present a proposal for our consideration and, if necessary, call us back for special session. We have shown that we can and will act as quickly as one to three days."

Osborne concluded, "In the meantime, I urge the Governor to focus on using the substantial available funds to the best of his ability, as well as preparing state agencies like unemployment."