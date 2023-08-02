West Jessamine High School teacher killed in Woodford County car crash

A West Jessamine High School teacher was killed in a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Woodford County.

Abby Dobie was pronounced dead at the scene. Three children were transported to a hospital.

Versailles Police say a crash involving a single car happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Four people were inside.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

The principal of WJHS sent an email regarding Dobie's death:

Many of you have heard the news that yesterday we lost one of our best and most respected teachers, Abby Dobie, in a car accident. There is nothing I can say here that could properly communicate her passion and love for education and the students she served. For those who had her or knew her, it's the brightest legacy she could possibly leave. Her passion for English and compassion for kids were encouraging and inspiring for all of us.



As a staff we are grieving, but also know that we are tasked with preparing to have our students with us next week. We are dedicated to remembering Abby while doing what she would have been doing...getting ready to start a new school year for her kids.



For many of you, this news is upsetting, as you too knew Abby's influence. I encourage you to talk with someone if you are not sure how to process this news. We will have counselors available when we return to school and will share additional information soon.



She is and will always be a Colt; and we will honor her as we move forward.

Superintendent Matt Moore also sent the following email to West Jessamine staff: