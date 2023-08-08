West Jessamine teacher killed in crash laid to rest

WILMORE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hundreds gathered in Wilmore Tuesday morning to remember the life of Abby Dobie.

The West Jessamine High School teacher died in a car accident last Tuesday.

Hundreds filled Wilmore Free Methodist Church to honor the woman they said devoted her life to God and her family.

She was well known for her love of children in and outside the classroom.

She and her husband, Mike Dobie, adopted three kids.

Attendee Amy Kindell helped them with the process. She explained how Abby's love for kids knew no bounds.

"She just continued to love her children no matter what as they struggled with different issues. She was just full of love and light and very fun to be around," said Kindell.

Friends and family said they will miss the sound of her voice and her smile most of all.