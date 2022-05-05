West Liberty woman shares 'humongous' egg laid by chicken

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (LEX18) — A woman from West Liberty had one of her chickens laying an egg with a surprise inside... another egg.

Johnna Thornberry

Johnna Thornberry shared videos and photos of the rare sighting with LEX 18.

While this may not be something you see every day, it is not unique. Hens normally release an oocyte which slowly builds and adds layers to the egg.

However, hens can experience a "counter-peristalsis contraction" when the second release of the oocyte is released before the egg has been laid.