'Wet vote' to bring new business in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new vote passed on Tuesday will allow the sale of alcohol throughout Rowan county.

Local leaders expect this to make an immediate impact on their economy.

"This will bring more restaurants, more jobs, more opportunities for young folks to work," said Rowan County Judge-Executive Harry Clark.

The vote extends the ability to sell alcohol outside of the city of Morehead, an already wet city, to the entire county.

"Everything centers around that lake, so now we anticipate a big lodge coming in now somewhere around the vicinity," said Clark.

According to the Morehead Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development- the county is expected to rake in 50 million dollars in tourism revenue this year.

"The one thing that has been a hindrance to more high-end restaurants and lodging is the ability to sell by the drink," said Jason Sloan with the Chamber of Commerce.

"I fully expect that within the next 12 months to two years you are going to see not only activity, but you will see significant growth."

Judge Clark expects to certify the election by the end of the week.

Once that is done, businesses will have to wait sixty days before applying for a liquor license.