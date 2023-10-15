Watch Now
News

Actions

What Google’s antitrust trial means for your search habits

Google-Flight Emissions Tracker
Michel Euler/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2019 file photo, the logo of Google is displayed on a carpet at the entrance hall of Google France in Paris. A new search feature rolled out Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 tells users which flights have lower carbon emissions, giving them the ability to choose flights based on carbon emissions just as they would price or the number of layovers. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
Google-Flight Emissions Tracker
Posted at 4:23 PM, Oct 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-15 16:32:13-04

(AP) — If government regulators prevail in the biggest U.S. antitrust trial in a quarter century, it’s likely to unleash drastic changes designed to undermining the dominance of the Google search engine that defines the internet for billions of people. As the 10-week trial nears its midway point, it's still too early to predict the outcome. But if Google lose the case, the punishment could open up new online avenues for consumers and businesses to explore in pursuit of information, entertainment and commerce. It could also unintentionally raise some prices if Google is banned from paying billions of dollars to favor its search engine on smartphones and web browsers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18