What to do if your power goes out

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As of Thursday evening, there are more than 14,000 customers across the state without power.

The map from poweroutage.us shows outages across the state, so far most are in western and northern Kentucky.

Courtesy of poweroutage.us

If you lose power later tonight, there are a few tips to keep you and your family safe:

Make sure any blinds or drapes are closed at night to help keep the heat in and cold out.



Meal any leaks and gaps around your home with caulk, spray foam, or weather-stripping.



Make sure nothing is blocking your vents and warm air registers.



Gather with your family in a central location with an alternate heat source, like a fireplace if you have one.

But one thing you do not want to do is bring items like grills or generators in the home.

"When people are hooking these portables up, whatever you do, do not put them in the house,” said Jack Judy, owner of Kentucky Emergency Power. “I know that bringing them outside, in the rain and the ice, make a cover, whatever you gotta do, but the carbon monoxide off these generators is dangerous, you can't smell it...it's a silent killer."

Experts also recommend turning off all appliances to avoid a power surge when the power comes back on. You should also keep one lamp switched on and keep your refrigerator and freezer doors closed.

If your power goes out you can text 4LGEKU or 454358 to report the outage and get status updates on when it'll be back on. You can also download the LG7E and KU mobile app to get real-time information.

