What voting changes are on the midterm ballot?

(AP) — Voters across the country are deciding ballot measures that could reshape the ways they cast ballots in coming elections.

About half of states allow citizen initiatives, in which petition signers can bypass a legislature to place proposed laws or constitutional changes directly before the voters.

Several states are mulling changes to voter identification rules.

A handful of states are considering adding early voting options.

Nevada voters will decide if that state implements an open primary, followed by ranked voting.

Arizona ballots include a number of election-related initiatives, including one that would require 60% voter approval for future ballot initiatives.