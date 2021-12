(LEX 18) — Friday night at around 7:06 p.m. you may have noticed a string of lights in the night sky, those lights are Starlink satellites from SpaceX.

Starlink launched a constellation of multiple satellites that orbit the planet much close to Earth, at about 550km, and cover the entire globe.

If you missed the satellites Friday night you may be able to spot them in your area Saturday, December 4 around 6:22 p.m.