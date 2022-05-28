What was that in the sky? Chief Meteorologist Bill Meck says it was likely a cold-air funnel

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you're wondering what passed through Lexington Friday evening, Chief Meteorologist Bill Meck says it was likely a cold-air funnel.

Bill spoke with LEX 18's Sean Moody about what it was and how it formed:

Analyzing what @BillMeck says was likely a cold-air funnel that just moved through Lexington! @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/SVVlFvJQWN — Sean Moody (@SeanMoodyNews) May 28, 2022

Bill says it had a similar structures to what you'd see with a wall cloud.

"There was a time when we were first getting organized with this, it was actually on the ground," said Meck. "You could hear the rumble [from the studio]. I knew it wasn't thunder because when you look at the radar, there's nothing there."

@LEX18News photographer Nick Lazaroff captured this video. This is set to 6X speed so you can see the rotation a bit better. pic.twitter.com/GzKwwZSO14 — Sean Moody (@SeanMoodyNews) May 28, 2022

The cloud was not precipitating or producing rain, but it likely had a down push within the cloud, and that's what became the cold-air funnel.

"Sometimes, weather does interesting, interesting things that you don't always expect, but when they happen, they're fascinating," said Meck.