What was that in the sky? Chief Meteorologist Bill Meck says it was likely a cold-air funnel

LEX 18
Posted at 9:02 PM, May 27, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you're wondering what passed through Lexington Friday evening, Chief Meteorologist Bill Meck says it was likely a cold-air funnel.

Bill spoke with LEX 18's Sean Moody about what it was and how it formed:

Bill says it had a similar structures to what you'd see with a wall cloud.

"There was a time when we were first getting organized with this, it was actually on the ground," said Meck. "You could hear the rumble [from the studio]. I knew it wasn't thunder because when you look at the radar, there's nothing there."

The cloud was not precipitating or producing rain, but it likely had a down push within the cloud, and that's what became the cold-air funnel.

"Sometimes, weather does interesting, interesting things that you don't always expect, but when they happen, they're fascinating," said Meck.

