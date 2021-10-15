When, where to trick-or-treat in Central/Eastern Kentucky for 2021

(LEX 18) — Halloween is Sunday, October 31, 2021.

The holiday falls on a weekend this year, which means dates/times for Halloween festivities may vary by city or county.

Below are some trick-or-treat times throughout central/southeastern Kentucky.

Beatyville/Lee Co.: Oct. 30 (6-8 p.m.) on Main Street

Berea/Madison Co.: Oct. 31 (6-8 p.m.)

Booneville/Owsley Co.: BOOnesville Halloween Fest Oct. 30 (1-7 p.m.); Trunk or Treat (5-7 p.m.)

Corbin/Whitley Co.: Oct. 29 (3:30-5:30 p.m.) on Main; Residential trick-or-treat Oct. 29 (6-8 p.m.)

Danville/Boyle Co.: TBD

Flemingsburg/Fleming Co.: Oct. 28 (5-7 p.m.)

Frankfort/Franklin Co.: Oct. 31 (6-8 p.m.)

Georgetown/Scott Co.: Oct. 31 (6-8 p.m.)

Hazard/Perry Co.: Oct. 30 (5-8 p.m.)

Jackson/Breathitt Co.: Oct. 30 (6-8 p.m.)

Jackson Co.: Oct. 30 (4-6 p.m.) at Turner’s Pumpkin Farm

Knott County: Oct. 30 (5-7:30 p.m.)

Lawrenceburg/Anderson Co.: Oct. 30 (4-6 p.m.) at City Park

Lexington/Fayette Co.: Oct. 31 (6-8 p.m.)

Liberty/Casey Co.: TBD

London/Laurel Co.: Oct. 30 (6-8 p.m.)

Morehead/Rowan Co.: Oct. 30 (6-8 p.m.)

Mount Sterling/Montgomery Co.: Oct. 30 (6-8 p.m.)

Nicholasville/Jessamine Co.: TBD

Owingsville/Bath Co.: TBD

Pulaski Co.: Oct. 30 (6-8 p.m.)

Richmond/Madison Co.: Oct. 31 (6-8 p.m.)

Salyersville/Magoffin Co.: TBD

Stanton/Powell Co.: Oct. 30 (6-8 p.m.)

Versailles/Woodford Co.: Oct. 31 (6-8 p.m.)

West Liberty/Morgan Co.: Oct. 29 (6-8 p.m.)

Williamsburg/Whitley Co.: Oct. 30 (5:30-7:30 p.m.)

Winchester/Clark Co.: Oct. 31 (5-8 p.m.)

Wolfe County: Oct. 30 (5-8 p.m.)

This list is subject to change and is updated frequently.