When, where to trick-or-treat in Central/Eastern Kentucky for 2021

Andy Carpenean/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dressed-up as a pirate Vance VomBaur leaves the doorstep of a house while trick-or-treating in a Laramie, Wyo. neighborhood Wednesday October 31, 2007. (AP Photo/Laramie Boomerang, Andy Carpenean)
Posted at 12:25 PM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 12:25:48-04

(LEX 18) — Halloween is Sunday, October 31, 2021.

The holiday falls on a weekend this year, which means dates/times for Halloween festivities may vary by city or county.

Below are some trick-or-treat times throughout central/southeastern Kentucky.

  • Beatyville/Lee Co.: Oct. 30 (6-8 p.m.) on Main Street
  • Berea/Madison Co.: Oct. 31 (6-8 p.m.)
  • Booneville/Owsley Co.: BOOnesville Halloween Fest Oct. 30 (1-7 p.m.); Trunk or Treat (5-7 p.m.)
  • Corbin/Whitley Co.: Oct. 29 (3:30-5:30 p.m.) on Main; Residential trick-or-treat Oct. 29 (6-8 p.m.)
  • Danville/Boyle Co.: TBD
  • Flemingsburg/Fleming Co.: Oct. 28 (5-7 p.m.)
  • Frankfort/Franklin Co.: Oct. 31 (6-8 p.m.)
  • Georgetown/Scott Co.: Oct. 31 (6-8 p.m.)
  • Hazard/Perry Co.: Oct. 30 (5-8 p.m.)
  • Jackson/Breathitt Co.: Oct. 30 (6-8 p.m.)
  • Jackson Co.: Oct. 30 (4-6 p.m.) at Turner’s Pumpkin Farm
  • Knott County: Oct. 30 (5-7:30 p.m.)
  • Lawrenceburg/Anderson Co.: Oct. 30 (4-6 p.m.) at City Park
  • Lexington/Fayette Co.: Oct. 31 (6-8 p.m.)
  • Liberty/Casey Co.: TBD
  • London/Laurel Co.: Oct. 30 (6-8 p.m.)
  • Morehead/Rowan Co.: Oct. 30 (6-8 p.m.)
  • Mount Sterling/Montgomery Co.: Oct. 30 (6-8 p.m.)
  • Nicholasville/Jessamine Co.: TBD
  • Owingsville/Bath Co.: TBD
  • Pulaski Co.: Oct. 30 (6-8 p.m.)
  • Richmond/Madison Co.: Oct. 31 (6-8 p.m.)
  • Salyersville/Magoffin Co.: TBD
  • Stanton/Powell Co.: Oct. 30 (6-8 p.m.)
  • Versailles/Woodford Co.: Oct. 31 (6-8 p.m.)
  • West Liberty/Morgan Co.: Oct. 29 (6-8 p.m.)
  • Williamsburg/Whitley Co.: Oct. 30 (5:30-7:30 p.m.)
  • Winchester/Clark Co.: Oct. 31 (5-8 p.m.)
  • Wolfe County: Oct. 30 (5-8 p.m.)

This list is subject to change and is updated frequently.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

