When, where to trick-or-treat in Central/Eastern Kentucky for 2021

(LEX 18) — Halloween is Sunday, October 31, 2021.
The holiday falls on a weekend this year, which means dates/times for Halloween festivities may vary by city or county.
Below are some trick-or-treat times throughout central/southeastern Kentucky.
- Beatyville/Lee Co.: Oct. 30 (6-8 p.m.) on Main Street
- Berea/Madison Co.: Oct. 31 (6-8 p.m.)
- Booneville/Owsley Co.: BOOnesville Halloween Fest Oct. 30 (1-7 p.m.); Trunk or Treat (5-7 p.m.)
- Corbin/Whitley Co.: Oct. 29 (3:30-5:30 p.m.) on Main; Residential trick-or-treat Oct. 29 (6-8 p.m.)
- Danville/Boyle Co.: TBD
- Flemingsburg/Fleming Co.: Oct. 28 (5-7 p.m.)
- Frankfort/Franklin Co.: Oct. 31 (6-8 p.m.)
- Georgetown/Scott Co.: Oct. 31 (6-8 p.m.)
- Hazard/Perry Co.: Oct. 30 (5-8 p.m.)
- Jackson/Breathitt Co.: Oct. 30 (6-8 p.m.)
- Jackson Co.: Oct. 30 (4-6 p.m.) at Turner’s Pumpkin Farm
- Knott County: Oct. 30 (5-7:30 p.m.)
- Lawrenceburg/Anderson Co.: Oct. 30 (4-6 p.m.) at City Park
- Lexington/Fayette Co.: Oct. 31 (6-8 p.m.)
- Liberty/Casey Co.: TBD
- London/Laurel Co.: Oct. 30 (6-8 p.m.)
- Morehead/Rowan Co.: Oct. 30 (6-8 p.m.)
- Mount Sterling/Montgomery Co.: Oct. 30 (6-8 p.m.)
- Nicholasville/Jessamine Co.: TBD
- Owingsville/Bath Co.: TBD
- Pulaski Co.: Oct. 30 (6-8 p.m.)
- Richmond/Madison Co.: Oct. 31 (6-8 p.m.)
- Salyersville/Magoffin Co.: TBD
- Stanton/Powell Co.: Oct. 30 (6-8 p.m.)
- Versailles/Woodford Co.: Oct. 31 (6-8 p.m.)
- West Liberty/Morgan Co.: Oct. 29 (6-8 p.m.)
- Williamsburg/Whitley Co.: Oct. 30 (5:30-7:30 p.m.)
- Winchester/Clark Co.: Oct. 31 (5-8 p.m.)
- Wolfe County: Oct. 30 (5-8 p.m.)
This list is subject to change and is updated frequently.