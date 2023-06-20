Where do we stand on grocery inflation?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Inflation has impacted our wallets in different ways, but one area has been a common need.

We've heard about skyrocketing egg and bacon prices at grocery stores. At Good Foods Co-op, things are looking good.

"So we're seeing more shoppers in our store than ever before," said Merrick Johnson.

Johnson says the store also saw more traffic when inflation was at record highs. He says the advantage of shopping locally had the benefit of lower prices and supporting local.

"We're seeing that on a lot of your staple foods like eggs, milk, dairy, that kind of thing," he said. "With our eggs, we had five varieties of eggs that were lower than the national average because they were local."

We know how bad the egg price issue was in the winter because of the Avian flu. Just because we hear inflation cooling down, doesn't necessarily mean all prices are doing the same.

"It appears we're past peak inflation which is good news but again that doesn't necessarily mean prices are going to revert back to where they were a year and a half ago," said NBC News Business and Data Reporter Brian Cheung.

In fact, some data shows what prices have dropped but what has still increased in recent months.

Of course, the future remains up in the air. As Cheung says, it appears we are past the point of peak inflation.

