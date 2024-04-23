Where to get help when you can't dial 911

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — AT&T users across portions of Kentucky experienced a major shutdown over the weekend, even halting their ability to dial 911.

We've been taught to call 911 in emergencies our entire lives. But what happens when that's not an option?

AT&T users were cut off from the mobile world after the phone company suffered fiber cuts that shut down its wireless service. To make matters worse, the cuts prevented people from dialing 911.

"There's people... if there's a business with a landline or something. Just tell someone you need help and what you need," said Sergeant Guy Miller with the Lexington Police Information Office.

Lexington Fire and Police admit it can be scary when you can't use your main source of communication, especially in an emergency. However, there are alternative ways.

"Use SOS. Most newer phones have an SOS mode that lets you utilize satellites and doesn't utilize the traditional cell towers," explains Battalion Chief Derek Roberts with Lexington Fire.

"The biggest resource is your people. The Lexington people that live in our community... That are going to be willing to help you in a situation," explains Miller. "Help you resolve that incident and then get you the contacts you need too."

Phones have the ability to text 911 if you're on Wi-Fi, or you can use your computer for Voice Over Internet Protocol -VOIP- which allows you to call someone online.

"We've had more alternatives than we've ever had. With the VOIP, with the text, with the calling over Wi-Fi," Roberts says, "With any of these options, we have more ways to get a hold of emergency services than we've ever had."

If all else fails, Roberts says to go old school: "It's a new technology, but we have these things called phone lines. They used to run into every house, and you can use a landline."

An AT&T customer told us the company expects to have the issue fully resolved by Thursday. Authorities also recommend turning your phone off and back on to reset the wireless system.

