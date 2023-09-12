Whiskey Woodcraft helping send Buffalo Trace around the world

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Buffalo Trace is one of the largest, most well known names in the bourbon industry.

History that dates back to the 1700's, including the likes of E.H. Taylor, Albert B. Blanton and W.L. Weller.

Anyone who has walked on Buffalo Trace's facility in Frankfort has been enriched on much of what makes this popular bourbon happen.

However, there's something relatively new at the distillery that is sharing and preserving the history of the bourbon that has nothing to do with actually drinking it.

That would be Whiskey Woodcraft.

The craft shop opened in October of 2022, under the leadership of Jonathan Hartman, a master wood crafter by trade but also a Buffalo Trace fan and historian.

"In 1935, Albert Blanton commissioned this building to be the original barrel repair room," Hartman said.

"When we became a national historic landmark. This building became dedicated to the life cycle of the barrel."

The journey of a barrel, from acorn to ultimately ending up in Warehouse J, can be upwards of 100 years.

Hartman leads the three person team that takes the barrels at the end of their bourbon holding life and re-purposes them into unique gifts for distillery visitors.

“We turn it into furniture, promotional items for our brand, gifts for our guests and pretty much anything else we want," Hartman said.

It's essentially a dream job for Hartman who has "been making saw dust since he was a kid."

"At three in the morning I go through these two by fours and I start sawing away and I think I’m going to make a table right now. I’m five years old mind you," Hartman said.

"I learned the hard way you cannot hammer a nail quietly at three in the morning. You’re dad will get ticked.”

Dad would likely be pretty proud of his son now, crafting custom gifts to send to Buffalo Trace fans all over the world.

It's surreal for Hartman to be able to connect his world on a global scale and shine a bigger light on Kentucky craftsmanship.

“We’ve sent stuff to Singapore and France, New York, New Orleans, Utah of all places. That’s the biggest concept I want to prove is that Kentucky craftsmanship is something to be desired around the world," Hartman said.

“We want people to see the story and know that our products are a piece of American history. You really are getting something crafted by Kentuckians. There’s something really special here.”

Buffalo Trace Distillery is located at 113 Great Buffalo Trace in Frankfort.

