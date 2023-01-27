Whit Whitaker officially resigns from Lyric Theatre

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Whit Whitaker officially resigned as executive director of The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center, effective January 24, 2023.

He begins the letter, "While I fear that many of my accomplishments have been grossly understated, underrated, and dismissed and that there may be gaps in the information of which the whole board may or may not be aware, personal agendas aside, I am a better person after having this appointment because I know that my integrity has not wavered and have only acted in the best interest of the organization and the community at large with no malicious intent or agenda."

Read Whitaker's full letter to the board of the Lyric:

Whitaker was named executive director of the Lyric in August 2019.

