White Hall Fire Department seeking public's help finding missing rescue tool

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The White Hall Volunteer Fire Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing piece of rescue equipment believed to have been lost during an emergency response.

According to a social media post from the department, firefighters believe the tool may have fallen from one of their apparatus while responding to a call.

Based on the location of the incident, officials say the tool could be somewhere along Interstate 75 between Exits 90 and 95, or in the South Keeneland Drive, Tates Creek Road or Goggins Lane areas.

The department said the missing equipment is used for victim extrication and rescue operations, making it an important tool for emergency responders.

Officials noted that replacing the tool would require funds that could otherwise be used for equipment and operational needs.

Anyone who has seen the tool, found it or may have picked it up is asked to contact the White Hall Volunteer Fire Department. The department said there will be "no questions asked" and is simply hoping to have the tool returned so it can continue serving the community.

The department can be reached at 859-575-1003 or by email at whvfdvpstation12@gmail.com.