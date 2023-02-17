Whitley County community looks for answers after multiple student suicides

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — It hasn't been a week since 14-year-old Aiden Early passed away by suicide. His mother Amy Early says it still doesn't feel real. She says Aiden was a straight A-B student and a good kid.

She explains, "I still, I still feel like it's— that it's not real. I still feel like it's not really happening even though I live, you know, I had the funeral, laid him to rest. I don't know if I'll ever feel like it's gonna be real."

Amy Early says she noticed a change in her son in middle school. Her son said there were problems at school but was never specific. Aiden's aunt Savannah Engle, several other students, parents and community members gathered to protest yesterday for multiple students who they say have died by suicide because of bullying in the schools. She and others who spoke with me today shared their own experiences with bullying in this district.

Savannah Engle

Engle says, "The signs aren't always like right in your face. You know, they can be very well hidden. I went through the same thing Aiden did and it was really hard to come out and speak and say 'hey I'm being bullied.'"

Parents and former students say they want to see a change in how the school district handles these situations for other students.

Another former student, Travis Crawford, says, "Because it's time to stop bullying. What we need right now in the world is love and you know, if there's not any love in the world, it's just gonna get harder for people and we don't need to lose any more innocent lives."

We reached out to Whitley County Schools Superintendent Jon Siler, who preferred not to be on camera. The district did confirm that another student passed away in December. In a statement the superintendent says:

The death of Aiden Early, an 8th grader at Whitley County Middle School, has affected many people in our school district and in our community. Aiden was well-liked by his classmates and teachers. He was active in our JROTC program and his passing has left friends and classmates heartbroken. Our school counselors and community counseling partners have provided services since Aiden’s passing to students and staff members.



Anytime someone this young passes away it is not uncommon for those who knew and loved them to reflect on the child’s life and to question possible circumstances that would lead to the death of someone who had so much promise for the future. As a school district, we have been asked to clarify our stance on bullying.



Our goal is to graduate young men and women who can go out and be productive, law-abiding members of the community. As such, students must learn to respect the rights of others. Therefore, we as a school district, expect and require that our students speak and behave in a civil manner toward other students, staff and visitors to our schools. Any student who believes they are a victim of bullying is encouraged to report this behavior to a staff member just as they would be expected to report other issues of a disciplinary nature. Once the report is made, a building administrator investigates to determine if the situation fits the definition of bullying or if it is of a nature that requires it to be dealt with under other disciplinary guidelines.

Amy Early says she felt like it was important to speak up for her own children who are heading to Whitley County Middle School and for any other child struggling with being bullied.

She says, "I've seen multiple parents reach out, you know since this, but they've had — the same issues as the other kid had. So why did it take my son for them to now be stepping up and wanting to change something? I want to be a part of that and make a difference. I want to make sure that there is a difference."

She says she'll continue looking for answers and a change from Whitley County Schools.

