Whitley County man sentenced to life in prison for kidnappings

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky (LEX18) — 62-year-old George Oscar Messer was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday. Messer was convicted by a federal jury of two counts of kidnapping back in January.

Evidence at the trial shows that the kidnappings were due to an unsuccessful drug transaction involving Messer's son. Messer arrived at the scene and proceeded to tie up both victims, held them at gunpoint, and sexually assaulted one of them.

The victims were able to escape after being spotted in a ditch by a family member. Law enforcement found 15 firearms and several controlled substances at Messer's residence.

Messer also had a prior conviction for third-degree sexual abuse in 2014. His co-conspirators, Jake Messer, Joshua Mills, and Stephen Jewell, are still waiting for sentencing.