(LEX 18) — A 2-year-old boy has died after allegedly being shot in the head by another child.

The Whitley County Sheriff tells LEX 18 it happened on Martins Drive. The sheriff says the boy was rushed to the hospital for treatment but died from his injuries.

Officials say it's unclear which child pulled the trigger as there were multiple children in the house at the time.

This is an ongoing investigation but is considered an accident.