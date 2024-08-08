Whitley County Sheriff's Office investigating robbery, searching for stolen vehicle

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18 — The Whitley County Sheriff's Office reports they are investigating a robbery that occurred at a residence on Mountain View Road in Williamsburg on Wednesday morning and trying to locate a stolen vehicle.

An initial investigation, officials say, shows that the unknown perpetrator(s) allegedly forced their way into the victim's home during the overnight hours on Wednesday and "took an undisclosed amount of cash."

Officials say the perpetrator(s) then fled the scene, operating the victim's vehicle, which is described as a white 2013 GMC Yukon with KY plate 522ZBZ, and traveling northbound on US 25 towards exit 15.

According to officials, the vehicle has not been located and has been entered as stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call 606-549-6017.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no other information has been released.