Whitley County student allegedly brings knife to school, injures classmate

ROCKHOLDS, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials say a Whitley County student brought a knife to school and used it to injure a classmate.

Whitley County Schools Superintendent John Siler says a student at Whitley North Elementary School brought a kitchen knife to school on Monday.

Siler says that the student then used the knife to injure a classmate in the shoulder.

A teacher intervened immediately and the parents of the hurt student were notified.

The school resource officer then got the situation under control. Police are now in charge of the investigation.

"Our school district is committed to the safety and education of all of our students. We also want to communicate with parents about safety issues when they arise," says Siler. "We want to work together to help keep our schools safe."