Why it could make sense to ditch cooking on Thanksgiving?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The most celebrated meal of the year will cost more than ever before.

The cost of a Thanksgiving meal will cost 20% more than last year, according to a survey conducted by the American Farm Bureau Federation released Wednesday.

However, some families are planning to do something non-traditional this year, buying their dinner premade from a restaurant or grocery store.

You may be surprised at how good the value is of Thanksgiving take-out meal, according to a recent report from Wells Fargo.

It cites a Consumer Price Index data which shows the cost of homemade meals have increased by nearly 10% year-over-year while restaurant meals have increased at 6% in that same time.

“In other words, you could spend about the same on a dish at a restaurant as you would preparing it at home,” the report says.

In Lexington, Ramsey’s sells Thanksgiving Turkey dinners for $29.95 per person. That’s a $5 increase from last year, their catering manager Oren Miller told LEX18. He explained they are able to keep costs lower compared to consumers because they purchase in bulk.

At Good Foods Co-op, the price of a Thanksgiving Turkey dinner is $14.99. It’s the same price they sold the dinners for last year, marketing manager Merrick Johnson told LEX18.

“So, if you let us do the cooking for you that takes out the cost of time there and labor that you are putting in,” Johnson said. “So, you can spend time with your families as the holidays are meant to be spent.”