Why shoppers are heading to Fayette Mall as Christmas nears

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The holiday shopping season has entered high gear in Lexington with just two weeks to go before Christmas. Shoppers worked through their gift lists at the Fayette Mall on Sunday.

"We've been constantly busy," said Alex Nelson, who works at a Hallmark-owned kiosk selling customizable ornaments.

It's all thanks to a steady stream of shoppers. The mall was busy with shoppers when LEX 18 checked early Sunday evening.

Multiple shoppers LEX18 spoke with, like Evie Sizemore, said Sunday was their first day shopping in-person this year.

Previously they have been shopping online. Online Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales hit new highs this year, but with Christmas so close, some people are shifting to shopping in-person because they are concerned packages won't reach them in person if purchased online.

"Online shopping is a little risky," said Sizemore. She said she's also worried that the gift could come in wrong in some way, such as if it is the wrong size or defective.

Other people, like Angela Douglas, are skipping online shopping altogether. She prefers shopping in-person, where she can engage with store employees and other shoppers, which she enjoys.

It leads to better purchases, she said.

"Definitely {it means I am} getting a better opinion, the whole 9 yards," Douglas said. "So it works a lot better for me. I like it so much."

A mall official told LEX18 they expect the mall to be even busier next weekend. "Super Saturday" is expected to be their biggest shopping day of the year.