Why there's hope for a condemned Nicholasville Antique Shop

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An antique shop in Nicholasville may not have to shut down after all. Thanks to the efforts of the City Attorney, the owner of the Coach Light Antique Mall can hold off on moving out despite the fire marshall condemning the building, according to Jesse Lemay.

Lemay was informed Wednesday that he would have two weeks to move everything out, something he didn't think would be possible.

Lemay said he wasn't given proper notice, which is something the city denies. Lemay added that rents in other locations were very high, so he was unsure if they could reopen anywhere else.

Walking inside the antique mall can be like taking a step back in time, a sort of therapy for some, Vendors said. Inside the store, there are about 10 independent vendors who sell their goods. It’s a hobby for some while for others it provides critical cash.

The store has been closed since it was condemned on April 20th. They said the city told them there were problems with a wall, that the roof sagged, and there was electrical wiring that needed fixing. Lemay said the landowner was working to get everything fixed. It wasn’t fast enough for the city, who first informed them of issues in March, and had given the landowner an extension, according to city spokesperson Doug Blackford.

Vendors like Hannah Hall said it was safe.

“If the building was falling in, that would be one thing, if the roof was falling in if the lights were flickering on and off, if we had numerous fire calls, anything like that, that could be different,” Hall said. “Nobody wants anyone to be unsafe, however, we all feel very safe here.”

Blackford said the store could reopen if repairs were made. He was unaware of the actions of the County attorney.

Describing the attorney’s call, Lemay said, “He said just stop packing. I think we are going to get everything worked out, but I’m not sure so wait till you hear from me."

