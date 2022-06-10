Why you shouldn't let your gas tank run out

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In an attempt to avoid current gas prices, some people are filling up as rarely as possible.

AAA officials said some drivers wait too long and end up running out of gas on the side of the road.

"We are actually seeing about a 30 percent increase in calls due to people running out of fuel," said Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA Bluegrass.

Since April 2022 Hawkins said workers answered around 360 calls from drivers running out of gas on the side of the road.

That's up from the 270 calls they received around the same time in 2019.

"Because of these high gas prices, it's a mental thing. You put it off and put it off and unfortunately you put it off too long and you end up stranded by the side of the road," said Hawkins.

Letting your gas tank run out can also cause damage to the fuel pump.

"When that fuel evaporates or you lose it, it can lead to the fuel pump is taking an excessive amount of heat," said AAA fleet manager Jed Bowels.

Repairs can cost over one thousand dollars.

AAA also warns stalling on the road can be very dangerous for drivers and workers, with at least one roadside worker dying on the job every week in the US.