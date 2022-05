LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Wild Health is moving its primary COVID-19 testing location to Wild Health Field, located at 207 Legends Lane, beginning in June.

Testing will remain available at Kroger Field (on College Way) through May 31.

Wild Health will offer daily testing at Wild Health Field. They accept most major insurance plans as well as self-pay at all of their Kentucky testing and vaccination locations.

Appointments can be made at lexington.wildhealth.com or by calling 859.594.7408.