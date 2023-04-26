Wildfire at Natural Bridge may have been intentionally set

SLADE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A preliminary investigation by firefighters on the scene has indicated a wildfire at Natural Bridge State Resort Park may have been intentionally set.

More research will be necessary to confirm the cause, according to Kentucky Division of Forestry.

The fire, which burned about 60 acres, was controlled as of Tuesday. Firefighters are no longer on scene.

Natural Bridge State Resort Park will resume normal operations starting Friday, April 28. Trails will be open except for the Balance Rock Trail and the Hoods Branch Trail which will remain closed due to safety concerns.

The fire was first reported April 17.